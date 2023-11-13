LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Virat Kohli Reaches Mumbai – VIRAL PIC

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates - Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma's men would start favourites at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: November 13, 2023 10:35 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs New Zealand, ODI WC 2023 Semi-Final 1

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1

With the group stages done and dusted, the focus shifts to the knockouts where India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Given their unbeaten streak, Rohit Sharma and Co. would start overwhelming favourites. But again, they would remember that this is the very team that knocked India out in 2019. NZ captain Kane Williamson would hold the key for his side with his experience.

Live Updates

  • Nov 13, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: The last time the two teams met, India successfully chased down the target of 274 in the 48th over. Kohli played a stellar role in the win.

  • Nov 13, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: The Indian team will have a training session tomorrow in the evening at the Wankhede. Rohit will also address the media before that.

  • Nov 13, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Some teams have already returned home. Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, reached Lahore to a rousing reception.

  • Nov 13, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    SKY the recipient.

  • Nov 13, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Kohli has arrived in Mumbai early in the morning. The rest of the players would be in Mumbai by the afternoon.

  • Nov 13, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    KING Kohli arrives in Mumbai.

  • Nov 13, 2023 9:55 AM IST
    Most ODI sixes by a team in a Calendar year:
    215 – India (2023)
    209 – West Indies (2019)
    203 – South Africa (2023)
    179 – New Zealand (2015)
    165 – Australia in (2023)
    Just goes to show the domination by this Indian team. They are not shy of going aerial inside the powerplay.
  • Nov 13, 2023 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: The Blackcaps would be no pushovers. They are a quality side and could hurt India in the semi-final and turn their dream into a nightmare.

  • Nov 13, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one till today. That’s because different individuals have stepped up at different times. This is a good sign for the team when everyone wants to take the responsibility and get the job done for the team,” Rohit at the post-match presentation.

  • Nov 13, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: It was New Zealand who knocked India out of the WC in 2019, that too in the semis. For India, it is an opportunity to avenge that loss.

