LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit And Co. Start FAVOURITES!

LIVE Updates - Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma's men would start favourites at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: November 13, 2023 7:48 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

With the group stages done and dusted, the focus shifts to the knockouts where India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Given their unbeaten streak, Rohit Sharma and Co. would start overwhelming favourites. But again, they would remember that this is the very team that knocked India out in 2019. NZ captain Kane Williamson would hold the key for his side with his experience.

Live Updates

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Virat Kohli has been dismissed by a left-arm pacer in all his ODI World Cup semi-final struggles. Wahab Riaz in 2011, Mitchell Starc in 2015 and then Trent Boult in 2019.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: We are less than two days away from the humdinger that is set to take place at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Gautam Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma for keeping the dressing room secure, says ‘That’s why he has won five IPL trophies’.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “Shami is extraordinary, Bumrah with that action hats off to him I can’t ever imagine in such a short run up with such an action, he can be such a devastating fast bowler of the world”. – Kapil Dev.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “When you get famous you fear more about what people will say, what the media will say rather than focusing on your game.” – Kapil Dev.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: The haunting memories of 2019 return as India faces the Kiwi Challenge in the semifinals ! Can India seek redemption for their defeat in 2019?

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Boult, Southee, Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson bowling in the nets. The Indian team will have a session tomorrow.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Kapil Dev reveals that KL Rahul is his favourite player from the current crop. Hailing him as ‘talented’, Kapil feels he still has not optimised his talent.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: After nearly an hour of foot volley, catching drills and extended warm-up, the nets are underway and so is Daryl Mitchell. He hammers Sodhi out of the ground.

  • Nov 13, 2023 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: A very chilled out training session for New Zealand so far. They are playing footvolley and no one is yet to hit the nets.

