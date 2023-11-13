Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: What Happens if Game is WASHED OUT?

Rohit Sharma's men would start favourites at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Updated: November 13, 2023 9:01 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs New Zealand, ODI WC 2023 Semi-Final 1

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1

With the group stages done and dusted, the focus shifts to the knockouts where India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Given their unbeaten streak, Rohit Sharma and Co. would start overwhelming favourites. But again, they would remember that this is the very team that knocked India out in 2019. NZ captain Kane Williamson would hold the key for his side with his experience.

Live Updates

  • Nov 13, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “Since we started the tournament, for us, it was all about thinking about one game at a time and playing that game well. We never wanted to look too far ahead because it’s a long tournament. It was important for us to break it down and focus on one game and play that well,” Rohit after India beat Netherlands.

  • Nov 13, 2023 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: It is expected to be a packed house at the Wankhede on Wednesday where the home side start overwhelming favourites.

  • Nov 13, 2023 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Team India would be traveling to Mumbai today from Bengaluru. India beat Netherlands in Bengaluru last evening.

  • Nov 13, 2023 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: India has got the better of the Blackcaps in the group stage and that would give them confidence ahead of the big clash on Wednesday.

  • Nov 13, 2023 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Hello and welcome to the live build-up of the first semi-final that takes place between India-New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede.

