Mumbai, Dec 1: Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday gave an update on Wriddhiman Saha's availability for the 2nd Test against New Zealand that the management will take a closer look whether to field the wicket-keeper batsman for the Final Test or not.

Saha didn't feature on the final day due to a stiff neck as KS Bharat took over his place in the Bengal Man's absence. Saha played a gutsy knock of 61 to give India the stronghold when the chips were done.

What a knock under pressure! 👏🏻 Wriddhiman Saha brings up his 6️⃣th half-century in Tests to help India get back in the driver’s seat in this match. 💪🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/3bjDSamX8k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 28, 2021

‘The physios are in touch constantly with the head coach Rahul (Dravid) and obviously Virat (Kohli) now and as we get closer to the game, we will take a call and see what condition he is in,’ Mhambrey said at the virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Bharat has a triple hundred as an opener and his inclusion would mean that both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would remain in the playing eleven.

Mhambrey heaped praise on Saha for his effort in the Kanpur Test.

‘But obviously with whatever he (Saha) has been through, I think (it was a) fabulous effort in the last Test match to bat in that. It was painful, we realise that but he put his hand up and (said) the team wanted it and he delivered it for the team, really happy to see that’, added Mhambrey.

(With Inputs From PTI)