New Zealand vs India: The Trivialisation of Bilateral Series

The T20 series preceding the ODI series too left us with little to cherish barring one win for India, and a rather bizarre tie, in a match India should have been ahead in, even under the DLS method. The series won’t be remembered for any noteworthy contributions barring some quite incredible batting from Suryakumar Yadav in the first T20I.

New Delhi: As the New Zealand vs India One-Day International (ODI) series came to an inglorious end on Wednesday, one is left wondering about the worth of such series, coming within a week of an arduous ICC T20 World Cup, which, as we all well know, was also a disaster of quite some proportions.

After that, even he seemed to fall prey to the sheer lethargy of the series, where, try as we might, there was very little to look forward to. The ODIs saw India getting hammered in the first game even after scoring a 300-plus total as Tom Latham and Kane Williamson were unstoppable after some initial successes, especially for young Umran Malik.

India’s bowling woes haven’t subsided, especially in the case of the senior lot. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is beginning to look frayed at all the edges while young Arshdeep Singh too shows some limitations. While the latter may still find some repair, the former seems to be on a one-way ticket to mediocrity and inevitable exit.

The batters in Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and to an extent Shubman Gill showed some form but with rain being the heaviest scorer in the series, there was little in terms of sustenance for most of them.

The only things to see were if Hardik Pandya can do a good job as skipper, which he definitely can, and if the younger lot can finally find some continuity in the side.

With much change expected in the limited-overs profile of the team, with Pandya reported being quite firm on how the seniors have performed (or not) in the recent past, surely there will be changes.

Still, one is left wondering as to what it is that Sanju Samson has to do to get a longer sting. Rishabh Pant as a batter failed royally throughout and if anyone needs to be given some time to take a step back and introspect, it is Pant

But everyone’s emphasis that he is a world beater and the best thing that has happened to Indian cricket since floodlit matches is something that leaves one wondering.

Nevertheless, the series in New Zealand was a forgettable one and will be forgotten soon. Bigger things are approaching, but till then, but not before some more such series around the neighbourhood.