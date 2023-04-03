Home

4.3 Crore Fans Tune In On Disney+ Hotstar To Witness Virat Kohli Chase Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

In an ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand, the live streaming viewership reached a new high when four crore-plus fans tuned in to set a record.

Virat Kohli is currently the highest run getter in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The live streaming viewership for a single ODI World Cup 2023 game reached a new high when it breached the 4-crore mark during India’s win over New Zealand on Sunday. The streaming viewership on Disney+ Hotstar reached a peak of 4.3 crore when Virat Kohli was on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s (49) record for most centuries in ODIs. Although Kohli missed the milestone ton by five runs, the numbers turned out to be the highest ever in digital viewership streaming history.

The previous record was 3.5 crore which was achieved during India emphatic win over Pakistan earlier in the tournament on October 14, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Even after Kohli missed out on a much-deserving hundred, the former India captain ensured India’s fifth consecutive win in the ongoing World Cup. Kohli got good support from Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, with whom he shared fifty-run stands.

While Kohli took all the responsibility with the bat, it was Mohammed Shami who shone with the ball. Playing his first match in this edition, the Bengal pacer picked up a five-wicket haul, his second in World Cups. Earlier, New Zealand rode on Daryl Mitchell’s 130 and Rachin Ravindra ‘s 75 to post 273.

After the game, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma praised Shami’s performance. “Shami took the opportunity with both hands. He’s got class and so much experience and he used the conditions really well. At one stage NZ put up a big partnership there.

“Dew came in as well. But we have to give credits to the bowlers in the back end”, Rohit said after the game. India will next play defending champions England at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 29.

