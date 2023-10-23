Home

IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh Rates New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra As ‘Next Big Star’

Rachin Ravindra has emerged as one of the emerging stars in ODI World Cup 2023. He has already scored a hundred in the tournament opener.

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh predicted New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra to be a star in the making after the left-hander emerged as one of the emerging players in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Named after Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Rachin has taken the ODI World Cup by storm with a hundred in the tournament opener against England. The 23-year-old thereafter had scored 51, 9, 32 and 75.

In a high-pressure game against India, Rachin showed tremendous maturity as he attacked the hosts and forged a 159-run stand with centurion Daryl Mitchell. “He is a delight to watch and when you observe him play, you can’t imagine him getting out,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

“Rachin Ravindra handles all types of bowling very well, whether it’s fast bowling or spin. He is still young and of Indian origin. However, coming to India and performing in the World Cup, making runs against such a formidable team, demonstrates his strong mentality.

“Based on what we have seen so far, Rachin is the future star of world cricket,” added the 2011 World Cup winner. Rachin’s brilliant show on the field has prompted former India head coach Ravi Shastri to compare him with another former India great Yuvraj Singh.

However, Harbhajan didn’t agree with Shastri. “He plays proper cricketing shots. Yuvraj Singh’s talent for these shots was amazing. His batting sense was very straightforward – he never played the ball from afar. He looked at playing it very straight, in the V.

“But Rachin Ravindra doesn’t have the flow that Yuvraj Singh had. Yuvraj Singh had a different flow, a different power. Rachin Ravindra doesn’t possess the same power, but he exhibits that form,” said Harbhajan.

