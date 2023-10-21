Home

Sports

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Ruled Out Vs India, Tim Southee Fit For Selection

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Ruled Out Vs India, Tim Southee Fit For Selection

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham has confirmed that veteran pacer Tim Southee is fit and is available for the selection

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham has confirmed that veteran pacer Tim Southee is fit and is available for the selection, whereas right-hand batter Kane Williamson is ruled out of the high voltage clash against India in Dharamshala at HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium) on Sunday, October 22.

Trending Now

The right-arm fast bowler suffered a thumb injury during the ODI series against England just before the ODI World Cup 2023. His injury sidelined him for the first four matches of the mega tournament.



You may like to read

The Kiwi skipper also provided an update on Kane Williamson, where Latham revealed that he is still recovering from the thumb injury, and the team remains hopeful that Williamson will make a comeback later in the tournament, boosting the New Zealand World Cup squad line-up.

Tim Southee likely to play against India tomorrow. He’s available for selection. Kane Williamson ruled out of the match. pic.twitter.com/5unKRKUr6C — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2023

“Yeah, obviously I definitely stayed up for the All Blacks and watched them. It was a great contest, obviously Kiwis support each other wherever that may be around the world and we’re certainly no different in supporting the All Blacks and obviously we’ve had so much support back home for us here and this World Cup as well,” Latham said in the pre-match press conference.

“So obviously great to see you know that they’re there for another week and good luck to them next week’s going to be a great contest and yeah Kane’ss obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It’s a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed he’ll be available for later on in the tournament. And in regards to Tim, he’s available for selection,” Latham added.

After winning four consecutive matches in four games, hosts India arrived in Dharamshala on Friday ahead of their clash against New Zealand, who are also unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The Men in Blue suffered a big blow in the previous match as all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against India and Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Hence, he has not travelled with the team to Dharamshala and will directly join the Indian side in Lucknow, where hosts India will play against defending champions England.

Both hosts India and New Zealand are the only two teams who are unbeaten so far in the tournament. Both the teams have won all four matches they have played so far. Currently, Tom Latham-led New Zealand are the table toppers with Rohit Sharma-led India sitting in second place.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES