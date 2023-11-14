Home

IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 Live Streaming For Free: Where To WATCH

IND vs NZ Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand CWC 2023 Semifinal Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

A lot will depend on Indian bowlers against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PTI)

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 Live Streaming for Free: Unbeaten India will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 (Wednesday). The Men in Blue have already defeated New Zealand during the league stage and now will look to repeat the same. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to repeat 2019 heroics where they beat India in the semifinal in Manchester. If we take a look at Wankhede’s pitch this will be the batting paradise and India will surely hold an advantage.

India vs New Zealand World Cups Head-To-Head

India and New Zealand faced each other in 10 World Cup games where the Black Caps won five matches compared to India’s four. One match ended in a tie.

What Happens if IND vs NZ semifinal gets washed out?

If India vs New Zealand semifinal match gets washed out on November 15 then the match goes into Reserve Day. In case, the Reserve Day is also washed out, India will then progress into the summit clash because of their top position finish after the league stage

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal match to be played?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How we can watch India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can get Free Live Stream of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal match online?

The India vs New Zealand semifinal match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Bengaluru stay tuned to India.com.

Watch India vs New Zealand Semi final Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India – Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan – PTV Sports

Australia – 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada – ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand – Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson

