Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India’s Historic 4-Wicket Win Over New Zealand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team for their historic win over the New Zealand team in match 21 of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22. This win was massive as it was Men in Blue’s first win over the Black Caps in an ICC tournament in the last 20 years.

“Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary,” wrote PM Modi from his official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2023

Virat Kohli may have been unable to reach his 49th ODI century and equal the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar, but his 95 off 104 balls ensured India completed a fifth straight chase on the trot and now sit on top of the points table with a hard-fought four-wicket win over New Zealand.

After pacer Mohammed Shami, playing his first game of the World Cup, picked a superb 5-54 and helped India restrict New Zealand to 273, Kohli dropped anchor and steered the run-chase to perfection, hitting eight fours and two sixes along with running 43 singles and four twos, to chase down 274 with two overs to spare. His brilliance in a run-chase took the spotlight away from Daryl Mitchell making a 127-ball 130 in the first innings.

Brief scores: New Zealand 273 all out in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130, Rachin Ravindra 75; Mohammed Shami 5-54, Kuldeep Yadav 2-73) lost to India 274/6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95, Rohit Sharma 46; Lockie Ferguson 2-63, Mitchell Santner 1-37) by four wickets

