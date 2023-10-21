By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hints Suryakumar Yadav’s Inclusion Ahead Of New Zealand Clash
Raul Dravid hinted that Suryakumar Yadav might be included in the playing 11 in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023clash against New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22.
New Delhi: Indian head coach Raul Dravid hinted that Suryakumar Yadav might be included in the playing 11 during the IND vs NZ match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.