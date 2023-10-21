Home

Sports

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hints Suryakumar Yadav’s Inclusion Ahead Of New Zealand Clash

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hints Suryakumar Yadav’s Inclusion Ahead Of New Zealand Clash

Raul Dravid hinted that Suryakumar Yadav might be included in the playing 11 in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023clash against New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22.

Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Indian head coach Raul Dravid hinted that Suryakumar Yadav might be included in the playing 11 during the IND vs NZ match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES