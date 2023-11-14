Home

Sports

IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Can Rohit Sharma’s Men Break New Zealand’s ‘500’ Luck?

IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Can Rohit Sharma’s Men Break New Zealand’s ‘500’ Luck?

New Zealand have finished second in the last two ODI World Cups in 2015 and 2019. Can they be third time lucky? The Kiwis had lost to India in the league stages. In the ODI World Cup 2023, New Zealand lost to India by 4 wickets in the group stage encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, on October 22.

New Zealand finished fourth in the points table after the league stage with five wins and four defeats.

New Delhi: Rachin Ravindra’s 500-plus runs in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 might prove to be New Zealand’s lucky charm in the semifinal against Australia on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. How do you ask? According to World Cup statistics, whenever a New Zealand batter has amassed more than five hundred runs in a single edition, the Black Caps have progressed to the final – a fact that could be a threat to hosts India, who are the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Trending Now

Ravindra, of Indian origin, has been the find of this World Cup with 565 runs and proved to be the backbone of the New Zealand batting order. Playing his maiden 50-over World Cup, the young left-hander already smashed three centuries – against England, Australia and Pakistan.

You may like to read

Interestingly, New Zealand had one player with 500-plus runs in the 2015 and 2019 editions, when they played in the summit clash. In the 2015 ODI World Cup, Martin Guptill amassed 547 runs, smashing three centuries and one half-century en route to the final. New Zealand lost the trophy to Australia by seven wickets.

Four years later in England, Kane Williamson repeated the same feat. Williamson, who was leading the team, scored 578 runs with two centuries and five half-centuries to be named as Player of the Tournament. Williamson’s men made it to the final again, but lost to England on boundary counts after the match was tied.

Looking at the past two records, it can be said that luck is on New Zealand’s side, but in the knockouts, it’s anybody’s game. While toss won’t be a factor in Mumbai, a cracker of a contest is waiting on cards considering the kind of form the players of both sides are in. It will be interesting to see if the trend continues and whether Rohit Sharma’s men can break the Kiwi’s ‘500’ luck.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.