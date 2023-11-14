ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Role Clarity, Freedom To Players Helped India’, Says Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Semifinal

Home

The India vs New Zealand semifinal on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium is a repeat of 2019 knockouts. India had lost to Manchester four years ago.

India captain Rohit Sharma will be playing at his home ground against New Zealand on Wednesday. (Image: X)

Mumbai: ‘Clarity of role’ and ‘freedom to the players’ are the two aspects that brought India all the glory so far in the ODI World Cup 2023, stated captain Rohit Sharma on the eve of the big semifinal clash against New Zealand on Tuesday. India will take on New Zealand on Wednesday in the first of two semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium – a repeat from the 2019 World Cup knockout game that the Men in Blue lost in Manchester. The hosts have been in rampaging form in the tournament and are the only unbeaten side in the competition, winning all nine games.

“As a captain, if you have decided this is how you want to play then you must have clarity. You have to back the players to the hilt, We have backed certain players whom we have given certain roles. We’ll back players and stand with them,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

The India opener also gave due credit to head coach Rahul Dravid for agreeing to the plan. “We have to give credit to Rahul Dravid for buying into that thought and not shuffle much when it doesn’t come off. We’ll continue to do that in future as well.

“Role clarity and giving guys the freedom. One moment was when all four of us bowled and crowd enjoyed the moment,” he added. The 2019 Manchester heartbreak might be lingering in a corner of the hosts’ mind as an irritant.

However, this Indian side has shown a propensity to rise above an uncomfortable past. Still, they will be aware that any slip-up at the Wankhede Stadium will be viewed as a national catastrophe, shattering a billion hearts.

‘The Way We Handled Pressure Is Commendable’

India will also have to rise above the pressure from those enormous expectations placed on them, also heightened by their league phase bull run. “From first game till the last, whenever you are playing a World Cup game, you’ll have pressure. But the way we have handled pressure is commendable.

“We want to continue. In India, you’ll always have pressure. We want to focus on our game rather than listening to outside noise,” he added. Rohit also emphasized that the focus is on how to win the next game, instead looking at the statistics from the past.

Can India emulate the great Australian team of 2003 and 2007 at #CWC23? 🌟 Unbeaten runs at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yhPeuif7Pu — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 14, 2023

“That’s the beauty of this team. We weren’t even born when we won the World Cup in 1983. Half of them were not playing when we won in 2011. I don’t see them talking about how we won our previous World cups.

“The focus is on how we can get better and how we can improve. That’s the beauty of the current crop of players. From game number one, the focus is on to win today,” added Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

Rohit Praise For Kiwis

The Indian captain also showered huge praise for the opposition, calling New Zealand as the ‘most disciplined’ side. Out of 13 World Cups they have played so far, New Zealand made it to nine semifinals. However, their conversion rate in the semis is not worth mentioning, winning just two.

“Whenever we have come up against New Zealand, probably the most disciplined team, they play their cricket very smartly. They understand the mentality of their oppositions so do we. They have been very consistent playing semis and finals from 2015 onwards. We do understand what they bring to the table,” he added.

Asked it toss would be a factor at Wankhede, Rohit wasn’t too much bothered about the outcome. “I have played a lot of cricket here. The last four or five games won’t tell me what Wankhede is. So the toss is not a factor,” he said.

