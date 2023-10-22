Home

IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Asks For Best Fielder’s Medal After Sending Devon Conway Back – WATCH

The Indian team management has introduced a medal for the best fielder after every match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer gestures for the best fielder's medal after taking Devon Conway's catch on Sunday. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: India’s Shreyas Iyer gestured for the best fielder’s medal after he took a brilliant diving catch to send Devon Conway for a nine-ball duck during their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The Indian team management has started acknowledging the fielding efforts in this World Cup with a medal after every match. Virat Kohli was the first recipient of the medal, followed by Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

The incident happened on the third ball of the fourth over. Mohammed Siraj pitches fuller on the pads. The left-handed Conway flicks it pretty well but an alert Iyer gets low to his right at square leg to take an incredibly sharp catch. Iyer then gestured towards the fielding coach T Dilip asking for the medal for the best catch in this game.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand. India have made two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in place of Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury in the match against Bangladesh earlier this week, and Shardul Thakur.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (w/c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

