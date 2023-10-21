Home

Injury Scare For Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of New Zealand Clash? Indian Batter Hit On Wrist At Nets

Suryakumar Yadav hit his wrist with the ball during batting practice ahead of the New Zealand clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22.

New Delhi: Injury trouble does not seem to leave the Indian camp. After Hardik Pandya’s ankle injury forced him to rule out of the upcoming clash against New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s inclusion in the playing 11 appear to be under doubt too. Ishan Kishan reportedly got bit by a honey bee and dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav hit his wrist with the ball during batting practice in nets.

