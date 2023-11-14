Home

Sports

STAT ATTACK! Team India’s ODI Record At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

STAT ATTACK! Team India’s ODI Record At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Here are Team India's ODI record at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. There are big scores at Wankhede including the highest partnership of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill of 189 runs against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored the highest partnership of 189 runs at Wankhede against Sri Lanka on November 2 in the 33rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Mumbai: The first semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Trending Now

India have played 21 ODI games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, in which the ‘Men in Blue’ have clinched 12 wins and nine losses.

The highest total by Team India was made recently when Rohit Sharma’s side scored 357/8 against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 on November 2. On the other hand, the lowest score was on October 30, 1989, when India could score only 165 runs in 48.5 overs against West Indies.

You may like to read

Former India skipper Virat Kohli scored the highest individual score in Mumbai’s iconic stadium. Kohli made 121 runs against the Kiwis on October 22, 2017.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar scored the most runs at Wankhede Stadium. The ‘Master Blaster’ scored 455 runs from 11 games.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored the highest partnership of 189 runs at Wankhede against Sri Lanka on November 2 in the 33rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Venkatesh Prasad picked up the highest number of wickets after playing six matches in Mumbai. Prasad bagged seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, Murali Kartik, Mohammed Shami and Harbhajan Singh have one five-wicket haul each in Mumbai.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their nine-game winning streak. Rohit Sharma’s side ended the league stage at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points. They had a net run rate of +2.570.

The ‘Men in Blue’ finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

On the other hand, New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.