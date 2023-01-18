Top Recommended Stories
Rohit Sharma BREAKS MS Dhoni’s ODI Record For Most Sixes in India
Ind vs NZ: Rohit went past Dhoni's all-time record in the fifth over of the game.
Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma edged former skipper MS Dhoni’s all-time record for most sixes in ODIs in the country on Wednesday during the match against New Zealand. Rohit, who has played 238 matches, has hit 125 sixes, two more than MSD. Sachin Tendulkar is third with 71 maximums coming from his bat, while Yuvraj Singh is fourth on the list. Rohit, who is currently batting, has scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs, which comprises 29 centuries. Rohit went past Dhoni’s all-time record in the fifth over of the game. He hit a six off Henry Shipley to go past Dhoni.
Also Read:
- LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Rohit Falls After Good Start; Kohli Joins 'Set' Gill
- Virat Kohli Should Bat at No 4 in 1st ODI - Sanjay Manjrekar's UNIQUE Solution to Solve Selection Dilemma
- Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Difference Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Says Risk Percentage is 90 Percent
Earlier in the day, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first.
At the toss, Rohit said fast-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur along with left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan come into the playing eleven. The trio come in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer as well as KL Rahul and Axar Patel not available due to personal reasons.
“Looks a good pitch, little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. Everyone is pushing each other in the squad. The spirit in the team is really good,” he said at the toss.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.