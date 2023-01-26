  • Home
Rohit Sharma scored an international century after almost two years in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore.

India captain Rohit Sharma scored 101 against New Zealand in third ODI. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: In a nice gesture, fans of Rohit Sharma distributed food packets to the needy people after the India captain ended his century drought with a 101 against New Zealand in the third ODI on January 24.

The Indian captain’s fans, whose names were unknown, collaborated with Thagaam Foundation, an NGO in Chennai who distributed foods to the needy people in the state. “With love from Rohit Sharma comeback century,” read the writing on the sticker above the food packets.

Riding on Rohit’s 30th ODI century, India posted 385/9 against New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand fell 90 runs short, thus losing the series 0-3. Rohit also equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on 30 tons in the 50-over format.

