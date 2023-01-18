Home

Rohit Sharma Hails Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj After India Beat New Zealand to Take 1-0 Lead

Ind vs NZ: Admitting it is 'exciting to watch him,' Rohit explained why the team backed him in the Sri Lanka series.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Post-Match Presentation. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma hailed double-centurion Shubman Gill after India beat New Zealand by 12 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Admitting it is ‘exciting to watch him,’ Rohit explained why the team backed him in the Sri Lanka series.

“He (Gill) is going really well. The form he was in, we wanted to make use of it and that’s why we backed him in the SL series. Free-flowing batter and it’s quite exciting to watch,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit also went on to lavish praise on Mohammed Siraj, who returned with figures of four for 46 in 10 overs. Claiming that Siraj is clear about his plans, Rohit admitted it is good to see him do well in all formats.

“Siraj has been brilliant, not just in this game but in the red-ball, T20 format and now ODIs. Really good to see what he does with the ball. Executing what he wants to do and he is very clear about his plans. Which is how it should be,” Rohit hailed Siraj.

Michael Bracewell’s century gave India a scare as he brought the visitors back in the hunt after they were reeling at 131 for six chasing 350 to win. Bracewell hit 140 off 78 balls. His innings was laced with 12 sixes and 12 fours.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bat. Young Shubman Gill continued his great run of form to produce a magnificent display of batsmanship. He hit his first double hundred in ODI cricket as he hit 208 off 149 balls. His innings powered India to a mammoth 349 for six in 50 overs.