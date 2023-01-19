Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Welcome Shubman Gill to The 200 Club in Hyderabad | WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Welcome Shubman Gill to The 200 Club in Hyderabad | WATCH

Ind vs NZ: The Indian board posted a picture of Rohit, and Kishan along with Gill and dropped a teaser about the upcoming interview.

Rohit, Kishan Welcome Gill to 200 Club

Hyderabad: Young Shubman Gill was unstoppable on Wednesday at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international stadium during the ODI opener versus New Zealand. Gill’s maiden double ton helped India edge NZ by 12 runs in a game that went down to the wire. Following the game, captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan officially welcomed Gill to the 200 club. Gill’s 208 came off 149 balls and the innings were laced with nine sixes and 19 fours. The Indian board posted a picture of Rohit, and Kishan along with Gill and dropped a teaser about the upcoming interview.

Double Hundred Club 💯💯

Triple The Fun ✅ How excited are you for this interview 😉 Coming 🔜 on https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7 ⏳#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/7SYtSzIOb4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023

Following India’s win, Rohit lavished praise on Gill. “He (Gill) is going really well. The form he was in, we wanted to make use of it and that’s why we backed him in the SL series. Free-flowing batter and it’s quite exciting to watch,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times I wanted to unleash and I’m glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure. Need to avoid dot balls, show some intent and hit hard into the gaps. Which is what I was doing. Wasn’t really thinking of 200, but once I hit sixes in the 47th over, I did feel that I could. Before that, I was playing what was coming to me,” POTM Gill said.