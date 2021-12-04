Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the second Test against New Zealand created a huge stir on social media. Kohli, who return to Test cricket after taking a short break, failed to open his account and was adjudged lbw while pressing forward to push off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel’s bowling during India’s first innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Several fans, cricket experts and former or current players gave their verdicts on Kohli’s wicket.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Today 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Match Test Updates: Mayank, Pujara Take India's Lead Past 300-Mark After New Zealand Bundle Out For 62; Ajaz Patel Makes History at Wankhede

Joining the debate – former Australia spinner Shane Warne and former England skipper Michael Vaughan also shared their views on India captain’s dismissal in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Kohli was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire on the fourth ball of his innings though the bat and pad appeared very close to the ball. Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Stars Aligned For Me to Do it In Mumbai, Says Ajaz Patel

This is simply – not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use / accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here’s a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first. https://t.co/OATRzIHcfg — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 4, 2021



Warne feels Kohli was wrongly given out in the 1st innings of the ongoing second Test and he was “simply not out”. “This is simply – not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use/accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here’s a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first,” Warne tweeted from his official handle. Also Read - This is phenomenal: Cricket Faternity Lauds Ajaz Patel's 10-fer; Anil Kumble Says Welcome to The Club

On the other hand, Vaughan shared video of Kohli’s dismissal on his Twitter handle and captioned it: NOT OUT.

Was it bat first or pad first? On-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger as soon as Ajaz appealed and Kohli reviewed it straightaway. After a repeated look at the dismissal from every angle, third umpire Virender Sharma couldn’t overturn the decision due to ‘lack of conclusive evidence’ and Kohli’s return to Test cricket lasted only four balls.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz bowled one that straightened after pitching as Kohli tried to play a forward defensive stroke. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out and Kohli immediately asked for a review.



The replay was inconclusive on whether it hit the bat first or the pad and as per rule, TV umpire Virender Sharma went with the decision of his on-field colleague, leaving Kohli absolutely livid.

He had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon and was seen expressing his displeasure.