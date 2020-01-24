India pacer Shardul Thakur did not have a good day in the office as he conceded 44 runs in three overs on Friday against New Zealand during the first T20I at Auckland. After India won the toss, they asked the hosts to bat first and Thakur shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. In his first over, he conceded 12 runs and in his second he gave away 18 runs.

His expensive spell did not go down well with the fans who are now asking BCCI to replace him with Navdeep Saini for the next T20I.

Here is how fans reacted:

Shardul Thakur Ahead of Navdeep Saini Just because he Bats down the order is a Foolish decision @imVkohli 🙏 #INDvNZ — చందుగాడు (@Chandann9999) January 24, 2020

Don’t really know why you would pick Shardul Thakur over an in form Navdeep Saini.

Bizarre Call.#NZvIND — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) January 24, 2020

#AskStar @StarSportsIndia Wasn’t Navdeep Saini a good choice on a fast deck instead of Shardul Thakur? — Piyush Singh (@the_candid_guy) January 24, 2020

@StarSportsIndia seeing shardul thakur’s performance today can india play Navdeep Saini in the next match . #AskStar — Aditya (@Aditya03447143) January 24, 2020

Shardul Thakur making sure team management regrets their decision of picking him over Navdeep Saini. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India beat hosts New Zealand by six wickets with an over to spare. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India and carried his bat through with 58* off 29 balls. With the win, India takes a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. This also happens to be the fourth time India has chased a target in excess of 200 in T20Is. This is India’s third-highest chase in T20Is.