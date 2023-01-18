Home

Shardul Thakur REVEALS How Virat Kohli’s Advise Helped Him Dismiss Michael Bracewell

Ind vs NZ: After the game, Thakur revealed how Virat Kohli had advised him to bowl the yorker and it worked.

Shardul Thakur on Virat Kohli's Advice, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Hyderabad: Shardul Thakur held his nerves to come up with the perfect ball in the final over of the game to dismiss Michael Bracewell on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium during the ODI opener. Thakur’s yorker was too good for Bracewell, who could not get a bat on that. The umpire raised his finger and the New Zealand batter straightaway took the review. Unfortunately, the DRS did not favour him and New Zealand lost the game by 12 runs. After the game, Thakur revealed how Virat Kohli had advised him to bowl the yorker and it worked.

“Virat Kohli bhai asked me bowl a Yorker length to get a batsman out,” Thakur said on Star Sports after India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bracewell hit 140 off 78 balls and nearly took New Zealand over the line. His innings was laced with 12 sixes and 12 fours.

“We were just trying to give ourselves a chance (by building a partnership after six wickets). Unfortunately we fell short right at the end. Once Mitchell (Santner) and I managed to settle, we started believing. We weren’t trying to win it then, just wanted to take it deep to give us a chance. We left too much to do at the end,” Bracewell on his 162-run stand with Mitchell Santner.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bat. Young Shubman Gill continued his great run of form to produce a magnificent display of batsmanship. He hit his first double hundred in ODI cricket as he hit 208 off 149 balls. His innings powered India to a mammoth 349 for six in 50 overs.