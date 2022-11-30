Ind vs NZ: Shashi Tharoor’s Tweet on Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant Goes VIRAL

Christchurch: Sanju Samson did not get picked for the third and final ODI versus New Zealand on Wednesday. While that got Twitter talking, what made voices of Samson’s inclusion stronger was Rishabh Pant failing to get going again. All Pant could score was 10. Not just fans, politician Shashi Tharoor – who is an avid cricket fan – also reckoned that not playing Samson was not the right call. While suggesting that Pant should be given a break, Tharoor reckoned Samson has lost another opportunity and would now have to wait for the IPL to showcase his talent.

Tharoor tweeted: “One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ.”

One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/RpJKkDdp5n — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 30, 2022