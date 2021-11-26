Kanpur: Shreyas Iyer scored his first international test century on his test debut. Iyer, scored 105 runs, hitting 13 boundaries and a six, before getting out against Southee. Iyer got out right after the drinks break when India was looking to score a massive total in the first innings. Iyer walked off to a standing ovation from the Kanpur crowd after the knock came to an end.Also Read - Video of Man Chewing Gutkha in Kanpur Stadium Goes Viral, Triggers Hilarious Memes | Watch

Iyer is currently the 8th highest individual run-scorer for India on debut in the longest format of the game. Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for India on Test debut with 187 runs, which he scored against Australia. Rohit Sharma is placed second with 177 runs, followed by Prithvi Shaw who scored 134 runs against the West Indies.

Here is the list of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter on Test debut in the current century:-

Shikhar Dhawan- 187

Rohit Sharma- 177

Prithvi Shaw- 134

Suresh Raina- 120

Virender Sehwag- 105

Shreyas Iyer- 105

Shreyas was bold in his approach on debut and Jadeja wasn’t shy to put the loose ball away. India need this duo to carry on the good work. But the second new ball will be challenging. Both will have to start all over again and the morning won’t be easy with swing and seam on offer.