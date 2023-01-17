Home

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Rajat Patidar Named Replacement

India will play New Zealand in three ODIs on January 18, 21 and 24 in Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore respectively.

Shreyas Iyer has been a viral cog in India's middle order. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury, the BCCI informed on Tuesday. Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.

“He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” BCCI said the statement.

Iyer played all the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, scoring 28, 28, 38. However, he was rested for the T20Is. It is yet to be known how Iyer suffered the back injury.

Rajat Patidar plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. he made his international debut against Sri Lanka in the T20Is.

The absence of Iyer will give a chance to Suryakumar Yadav to cement his place in the side in the 50-over format of the game. Surya, alongside flamboyant all-rounder, Hardik Pandya in the middle-order will certainly add firepower at the back-end.

India’s updated squad for NZ ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.