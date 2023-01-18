Home

Shubman Gill hit 15 fours and 2 sixes on his way to his 4th hundred.

Shubman Gill Hits Back to Back Hundreds, Becomes Fastest Indian to Notch Up 1000 ODI Runs. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill is in supreme form and now with his back back to back ODI hundreds, this time against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, becomes the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in the 50-over format.

He has done it in just 19 matches and in 19 innings averaging over 65 in the ODI format. Gill hit 15 fours and 2 sixes on his way to his 4th hundred.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli went out without much troubling the bowlers and the 23-year old Gill right at the top of the order orchestrated the Indian innings and got himself a second consecutive hundred.

His last hundred came against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI, where he scored 116 in just 97 deliveries. India went onto clinch that series 3-0.

It has been so enjoyable to see Shubman Gill batting in these last few games. The promise was impossible to miss but he has now married consistency to it. A 1000 runs in 19 innings is exceptional. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2023

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs (in terms of innings)

18 – Fakhar Zaman

19 – Imam ul Haq 19 – SHUBMAN GILL

Previous record for the Fastest Indians to achieve this feat – Virat Kohli & Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings).

Shubman Gill is the second fastest ever to have complete 1000 runs in ODI history. Shubman Gill – The Star. pic.twitter.com/ermTEYmKRn — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 18, 2023