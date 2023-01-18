Home

The Gujarat Titans batter achieved it in just 145 balls, which included 19 fours and 8 sixes.

Shubman Gill Hits Maiden Double Century in 1st ODI Against New Zealand. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: After creating history in the 1st ODI against New Zealand to be the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs, the 23 year old also smashed his first ever double century on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

He scored 208 off 149 deliveries before getting out on the hands of Henry Shipley. His innings saw a total of 9 sixes and 19 fours at a strike-rate of almost 140 as India reach 349 runs after 50 overs of play.

Shubman Gill in ODI since 2022: 64(53), 43(49), 98*(98), 82*(72), 33(34), 130(97), 3(7), 28(26), 49(57), 50(65), 45*(42), 13(22), 70(60), 21(12) & 116(97) & 208(149) pic.twitter.com/VT517kRRxr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2023

He is the 5th Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to hit a double century in the 50-over format of the game. This also happens to be the highest individual score for India in ODIs against the Kiwis.

A hat-trick of sixes to get to his double hundred ⭐ Shubman Gill becomes the fifth Indian player to get to an ODI double ton 🤩#INDvNZ | 📝: https://t.co/raJtMjMaEn pic.twitter.com/UNSRQK11Rt — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2023

Double hundred by #ShubmanGill in 145 ball’s

– he is breaking the records at the age of 23.

– becomes the 5th Indian to smash a double century. pic.twitter.com/7m0iDnVbQC — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) January 18, 2023

🤯 INSANE! Shubman Gill becomes the fifth Indian to score an ODI double century! 🙌 This is the highest individual score by an Indian vs New Zealand in ODIs! 👏 Hats off! 📷 BCCI • #ShubmanGill #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/jbBjGYj9ID — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 18, 2023