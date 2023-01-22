Home

Shubman Gill Looks Like a Mini-Rohit Sharma – Former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja

Raipur: Young opener Shubman Gill has been impressing one and all with his quality strokeplay at the top. Gill recently became the youngest to hit an ODI double-century. He hit the double against a formidable New Zealand side at Hyderabad. Extremely impressed with his batting, former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has lavished praise on the Indian opener. Asking him not to change anything, Raja reckoned Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma.

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently,” Raja said on his YouTube channel.

“Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy,” he added.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma smashed an eye-catching fifty while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to guide India to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami’s 3/18, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108.

In reply, Rohit made 51 and led the way for the total to be chased down in 20.1 overs. The victory also means that India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is also their second ODI series victory of the year at home.