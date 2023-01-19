Home

Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan – Who Should Open With Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup? Aaksh Chopra ANSWERS

Ind vs NZ: Now that Shubman Gill has hit a double hundred against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that debate has come to an end.

"He has put that debate to rest about who should open" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's double century

Hyderabad: With this being the year of the ODI World Cup, India had a conundrum at the top after Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double-hundred in ODI cricket. With captain Rohit Sharma certain to be one of the openers, there was a question mark over who should be the other opener. Now that Shubman Gill has hit a double hundred against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that debate has come to an end.

“He (Gill) has put that debate to rest about who should open. There were some discussions after Ishan Kishan’s double century and there were some discussions about Shikhar Dhawan before that. It was even felt at times whether KL Rahul was batting at the right number but it is quite apparent now that Shubman Gill should open,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“He is meant to play ODI cricket right at the top. India have got two double centurions in the last one-and-a-half to two months. Ishan Kishan had struck a double century against Bangladesh and here Shubman Gill has struck it against New Zealand. He has done an amazing job, how well the kid bats,” he added.

Gill hit 208 off 149 balls. His breathtaking knock was laced with nine sixes and 19 fours. Gill has now amassed 1102 runs at an outstanding average of 68.87 and an impressive strike rate of 109.00 in 19 ODIs. He was also the player of the match after India won the game by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead.