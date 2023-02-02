Home

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill Reveals Mid-Pitch Conversations With Hardik Pandya | WATCH

Ind vs NZ: Gill revealed Hardik asked him to play his natural game and not look to do anything out of the ordinary.

Shubman on Hardik

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill hit his maiden T20I century to help India post a mammoth 234 for four on Wednesday in the third and final game against New Zealand. Gill not only hit his maiden T20I ton but also broke a plethora of records which included registering the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is. Following his breathtaking ton which helped India clinch the series, Gill spoke to captain Hardik Pandya after the match. During the conversation, Gill revealed mid-pitch talk with Hardik. Gill revealed Hardik asked him to play his natural game and not look to do anything out of the ordinary.

“When you told me to play my natural game it really helped because I did not have to do anything extra. These small things help a long way,” Gill said about Hardik during the chat on BCCI.tv.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

During the conversation, Gill also credited his father and spoke about his mindset going into the game.

“A lot of the credit goes to my father. Ninety percent credit goes to him — the way he made me practice did help me a lot. In the matches leading up to this game in Ahmedabad, I didn’t do well – did not match up to my expectations. So I was eager to perform,” he said further.

Gill would now be part of the Test squad that would lock horns with Australia in a four-match Test series that would be a part of the WTC and BGT.