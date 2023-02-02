Home

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill’s White-Ball Heroics Raise Bar For Red-Ball Contest

Ind vs NZ: In a span of six white-ball matches, Shubman Gill has sailed from being just a good talent to being one of India’s superstars across formats.

Shubman Gill celebrates his maiden T20I century at Ahmedabad during the final game versus New Zealand.

New Delhi: The future is here, as Virat Kohli said about Shubman Gill, and who can debate that? The youngster, in a span of six white-ball matches, has sailed from being just a good talent to being one of India’s superstars across formats. Such was his form in the T20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals against New Zealand that we could have played six more games and he’d likely come out on top there as well. While the records and his individual performances are laudable, what is more, important is that this sets up the stage for what hopefully will be a fiercely-contested red-ball series against Australia, with Gill and Kohli right up there to bolster India’s challenge.

Australia has already begun their little efforts to create a little flutter within the Indian ranks, with players coming up with statements about how they would win the series here since they have a powerful side. Nothing new there. Just part of their strategy.

But even they would be watching the proceedings closely, a better bowling attack notwithstanding.

Form is something that can handle any situation, including an attack that may be more challenging. The Australians will come in without Mitchell Starc – at least initially – and to a large extent will be depending on how their spinners fare.

Funnily enough, this is also the place where India could be challenged, since they seem to a little unsure against spin. Something strange for Indian cricket, but that is how it is.

But all of these things could be incidental if Gill continues his form, at the top of the order. His contribution, with that of skipper Rohit Sharma, will obviously be critical ahead of a loaded middle-order, which will then have to counter the spin effectively.

But all said and done, Test cricket is won by taking 20 wickets, which is what will eventually decide the series. In this direction, the revival of Kuldeep Yadav is quite a boost for the Indian attack, though how he will be placed with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel both available will be something to see.

But as of now, the entire nation is basking in the feats of young Shubman Gill. Rarely has a batter ever had such impact on two series of different formats. He should be here to stay, so long as his head stays firmly on his shoulders.

This is good news not just for the future, but also the present of Indian cricket.