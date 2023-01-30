Suryakumar said, “I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he’s my batting coach (laughs)”.

Suryakumar, who scored a crucial 26* off 31 balls, was awarded the player of the match.

“A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

Bowling first, India spinners made life difficult for New Zealand with regular wickets and restricted them to 99/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the hosts struggled real before pulling off a win with one ball to spare.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game.

The third and final T20I would be a decider and would be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.