Suryakumar Yadav HILARIOUSLY Claims Yuzvendra Chahal is His Batting Coach After 3rd T20I; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH
Ind vs NZ: Thanking Chahal for all the tips and advise, Suryakumar hilariously claimed the leg-spinner is his batting coach.
Lucknow: India beat New Zealand by six wickets on Sunday at Lucknow to stay alive in the three-match T20I series. Following the win, Yuzvendra Chahal had an interaction on the sidelines with Suryakumar Yadav on Chahal TV. Things became interesting when Chahal asked Suryakumar about what is the secret of his success with the bat. Suryakumar then floored Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with his reply.
Local lad 😊
Landmark holder 👏
The ever-so-adaptable Mr. 360 👍
Laughter, insights & banter unfold as @yuzi_chahal hosts @imkuldeep18 & @surya_14kumar on Chahal TV 📺 in Lucknow 👌 👌 – By @ameyatilak
Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ https://t.co/5THSbQ4Epi pic.twitter.com/Ic9C32lafm
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2023
Suryakumar, who scored a crucial 26* off 31 balls, was awarded the player of the match.
“A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.
Bowling first, India spinners made life difficult for New Zealand with regular wickets and restricted them to 99/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the hosts struggled real before pulling off a win with one ball to spare.
“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game.
The third and final T20I would be a decider and would be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
