Ind vs NZ: Thanking Chahal for all the tips and advise, Suryakumar hilariously claimed the leg-spinner is his batting coach. 

Updated: January 30, 2023 10:27 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

SKY on Chahal

Lucknow: India beat New Zealand by six wickets on Sunday at Lucknow to stay alive in the three-match T20I series. Following the win, Yuzvendra Chahal had an interaction on the sidelines with Suryakumar Yadav on Chahal TV. Things became interesting when Chahal asked Suryakumar about what is the secret of his success with the bat. Suryakumar then floored Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with his reply.

Suryakumar said, “I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he’s my batting coach (laughs)”.

Suryakumar, who scored a crucial 26* off 31 balls, was awarded the player of the match.

“A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

Bowling first, India spinners made life difficult for New Zealand with regular wickets and restricted them to 99/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the hosts struggled real before pulling off a win with one ball to spare.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game.

The third and final T20I would be a decider and would be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

