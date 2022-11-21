IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Might Just Miss Out On This Herculean Virat Kohli’s Feat In T20’s

In 77 first-class matches, Suryakumar has scored 5326 runs at an average of 44.01, including 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Might Just Miss Out On This Herculean Virat Kohli's Feat In T20's (Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Indian swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav has been at the pinnacle of his form over the last 15-16 months. In T20 cricket, his no.1 ranking is a testamony to the fact that currently no one holds a candle in front of him in this particular format.

After Suryakumar smashed his 2nd T20I hundred, former India captain Virat Kohli called him “Numero Uno” which means “No.1”. Even the 32-year-old graciously responded to his tweet by saying that he will try to be more ‘consistent’ with his performances. Kohli, himself being an accomplished T20 batter, has got some incredible records to his name. His record of most runs (1614 runs in 2016) in T20 format (IPL+T20I’s) is something which is envious for any other batter in the world.

So, where does Suryakumar Yadav stands here: The Mumbai-lad has got 1454 runs in 38 T20 matches which is 160 runs shy of the record created by Kohli. With just one T20 match left in the year 2022, it will be a herculean task for Suryakumar to break this record in Napier (IND vs NZ 3rd T20).

With Suryakumar setting alight the T20I format this year, many are expecting him to set the stage on fire in ODIs with the World Cup happening in India next year. But there’s a school of thought which feels that Suryakumar, 32, should be handed a Test cap, for which the right-hander is extremely optimistic.

In 77 first-class matches, Suryakumar has scored 5326 runs at an average of 44.01, including 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries.