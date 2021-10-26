Dubai: Following the heavy loss against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would like to get their campaign back on track when they lock horns with familiar foes New Zealand. In all probability, changes could be implemented by the management for the NZ game reckons ex-India opener, Aakash Chopra.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Heartwarming Message to Fans in Afghanistan After Win Over Scotland is Going Viral

India's inability to pick a single wicket has raised concerns and Chopra feels that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not what he used to be and Mohammed Shami, who was the most expensive bowler, has more bad days than good.

"You cannot take the field with this five-bowler combination. There are two ways of looking at this. If you feel you need a sixth-bowling option, then you might want to replace Hardik with Shardul, but that is not a like-for-like replacement. I would rather say play Hardik. But the combination needs to change because Bhuvneshwar is not looking the same bowler. Shami blows hot and cold in theT20s. Jadeja is a four-over bowler, but is not a wicket-taking option. He is not a Rahul Chahar or Yuzvendra Chahal or Rashid Khan," he said on his Youtube channel.

Chopra also suggested that can be a change in bowling combination.

He added: “Varun Chakravarthy has played little international cricket so let’s give him a little time. But is he your go-to bowler? Because when you pick a five-bowler combination, everyone has to be in form and cannot afford to have an ordinary day in the middle. That is why I feel that you have to change this combination. I am not expecting something radical but the lesson learnt (after Pakistan defeat) has been that this combination will not work. So India need to go with a different bowling combination.”