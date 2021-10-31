Dubai: Usually, it would be Suryakumar Yadav at No 4 – but ex-India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has suggested an interesting change at that position. Ahead of the do-or-die game against NZ, Tiwary wants Ravindra Jadeja to bat at the No 4 position. Pointing that being rigid with the batting order is not good, Tiwary reckoned Jadeja is good at rotating the strike and can unleash the big shots towards the end.Also Read - England Crush Australia by 8 Wickets, Inch Closer to Semi Finals

"As I already said, Jadeja should be promoted to the fourth spot. Rishabh can follow him with the last few overs remaining because that suits his game," he said while speaking to Sportskeeda.

He also said that if the management decides to play young Ishan Kishan, then Suryakumar would have to sit out. But again, Tiwary points that Kishan is best suited at the top whereas Surya is good at the backend of the innings as he has a wide range of shots.

“If the team management decides to bring Ishan Kishan in, then Surya misses out. But we’ve seen that Ishan has done better while opening the batting, so he is unlikely to get a chance in the middle order. Surya has a wide range of shots in his armory, so he’ll come in handy at the fag end of an innings,” he added.

Tiwary also felt it would be unfair to drop Hardik Pandya after merely one game. “If they want to persist with Hardik Pandya, they have to find the ideal slot for him. The think-tank believes that he is better than the batters who are sitting out. For him to return to form, it’s imperative that he gets adequate time in the middle. It would be unfair to drop him after just one game,” he concluded.