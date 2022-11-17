IND vs NZ: Testing Conditions In New Zealand Will Prove If Suryakumar Yadav Is Really A ‘360-degree’ Batter | OPINION

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are the only Indians in Kevin Pietersen and ICC’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament.

Focus on Suryakumar Yadav on New Zealand Tour (Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav will be crucial to India’s campaign in New Zealand starting with the first T20 international in Wellington on Friday. Given his form in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, the 32-year-old Mumbai batsman will have to shoulder the burden of the Indian top order where Virat Kohli will be conspicuous by his absence in both the white-ball formats.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have made both the ICC and Kevin Pietersen’s Team of the T20 World Cup and this does not come as a surprise. For Kohli, the T20 World Cup performance was just a confirmation that class is permanent and when the mind is at peace and less stressed, striking the ball with perfection is a matter of flow.

Kohli is among three regular Indian batsmen who have been rested for the three T20s and three ODIs in New Zealand. The others are Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, both below par at the recently concluded World Cup.

It would have been nice to see how Kohli carried on his good form in New Zealand. The ball moves around a fair bit and Kiwi bowlers would have tested him to the fullest. Kohli scored 296 runs in the T20 World Cup and Pietersen said he wanted to see ‘King Kohli’ back to his best. “He’s got a lot of stick over the last couple of years, but I always backed him to get back to the top,” said KP.

The world is going ga-ga with Suryakumar Yadav’s repertoire of strokes. Like AB de Villiers, he has been labelled as a 360-degree batsman for his capability to score from all sides of the wicket. Suryakumar’s stroke making has certainly been a joy but the more he does to make a positive impact of a game, the more he will be adored and respected.

With great eye and hand coordination, Suryakumar has manufactured some designer strokes every white-ball batter will like to be proud of. His Nataraj-style strokes off the hips are a treat to watch and if he can execute them with the same dexterity and regularity on New Zealand pitches, hats off to him.

Suryakumar Yadav is almost certain to be a top-order choice in the T20 and ODI teams to be led by Hardik Panda and Shikhar Dhawan, respectively. “This guy is just spectacular to watch and has to be one of the best white-ball batters around at the moment. He’s lit up the IPL for several years and has now done it on the international stage,” said Pietersen.

In T20s, Suryakumar does not have a great record against the New Zealanders. In the three matches he has played, all at home, Suryakumar has scored 62, 1 and 0 batting at either 3 or 4. Twice he has been out to pacers. He has not played the Blackcaps in ODIs and thus, this series will prove his consistency as a batsman who loves to give the ball a whack regardless of the format.

(Soumitra Bose is a senior journalist and a research scholar. He tweets @soumitra65. Views are personal)