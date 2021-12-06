MUMBAI: Indian captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format – Tests, ODIs and T20Is – of the game. Kohli achieved the feat after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The 33-year-old now has 50 Test wins, 153 ODI victories and 59 T20I triumphs under his belt. No other player in the history of the game has achieved this incredible feat.Also Read - Virat Kohli Best Test Captain For India: Irfan Pathan Backs Claim With Win Percentage Tweet

With this win, Team India is back to the number one spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli’s side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. Also Read - IND v NZ, 2nd Test: The Moisture in the Wicket Helped, Says Jayant Yadav

“Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game,” BCCI tweeted. Also Read - IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner Bags Rs 1 Lakh For Stunning Fielding Effort

Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021



In his very next over, Jayant dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4.

The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win.

This is also the biggest win margin for India in Test cricket, surpassing their previous feat of the 337-run win against South Africa in Delhi in 2015.

It is subsequently the biggest Test defeat for New Zealand in Test cricket by runs.