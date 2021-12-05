Mumbai: Virat Kohli may have not scored a run in India’s first essay against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede, but the fans backed the Indian captain when he walked into bat on Sunday. Ajaz Patel continued his spell over India after his 10-wicket haul in the first innings.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Today 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Match Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal Fall; Virat Kohli Key as India's Lead Cross 375-Mark vs New Zealand at Wankhede

He picked up Cheteshwar Pujara and that is when Kohli walked into the centre to take guard. It was not a packed house at Wankhede, but the few spectators who were present at the venue shouted their lungs out to make up for the missing fans.

Here is the video:

It has been a tradition in India to celebrate the fall of second wicket. Earlier for Sachin, now for Kohli 😍#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/AINhnhdwbn — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 5, 2021

With a lead in excess of 380 runs, the hosts are well and truly on top in the second Test. Mayank Agarwal has been the star for India. He hit a brilliant 150 in the first essay helping India post a 325 on a tricky wicket. In the second innings, he continued his good run of form with the bat and hit a classy 62.

For NZ, Ajaz Patel was the star. He picked up 10 wickets in the first innings and now – he has picked up both the Indian wickets that have fallen on Day 3.