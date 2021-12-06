Mumbai: It was a perfect Test for Virat Kohli’s team India as they hammered World Test champions New Zealand on Monday by 372 runs – which happens to be India’s biggest win ever. After the win, an elated Kohli referred to the performance as ‘clinical’.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Hails Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Jayant Yadav And Axar Patel After India Beat New Zealand by 372 Runs to Win Test Series 1-0

“To come back with a win again, it’s a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw,” Kohli said after the emphatic win. Also Read - IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Match Updates: Ravi Ashwin, Jayant Yadav Scalp Four Wickets Each; India Crush New Zealand by 372 Runs to Clinch Series at Wankhede

Kohli also spoke of the upcoming tour of South Africa and reckoned it would be a tough challenge and the team would collectively like to do well. “South Africa is a tough challenge and a win that we want to achieve as a team. Hopefully we can play in South Africa the way we know we can play, and win the series,” Kohli added. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari to Abhimanyu Easwaran; Players Who Will Look to Make Virat Kohli-Led India For South Africa Tour

New Zealand has not won a Test series in India in their 12 attempts. The last time they won a Test match in India was way back in 1988 at Wankhede.

The win happens to be India’s 14th consecutive Test series win on home soil. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in 2012.

India would now head to South Africa for a series. The squad is expected to be announced soon by the BCCI. A few new faces are expected while it would be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane makes it to the side.

(More to follow)