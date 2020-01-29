India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Wednesday as he surpassed former captain MS Dhoni to score most runs as India captain in T20Is during the third match against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. With this, Kohli also climbed to the third spot in the all-time list of highest runs by captains in the shortest format of the game.

South African Faf Du Plessis (1273) is on the top of the list and he is followed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1,134) runs are ahead of the India skipper.

Dhoni has 1,112 runs from 72 matches as captain.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to knocking off records, during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, he became the fastest to score 11,000 runs as captain and was the second India skipper to score 1,000 runs as captain in T20Is against Sri Lanka during the three-match T20I series before.

Prior to this match, he was also the leading run-getter T20I cricket with 2,745 from 80 games. He is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma who has 2648 runs from 106 matches.

Kohli was dismissed for 38 off 27 balls at Hamilton. He was dismissed by Hamish Bennet.

Earlier in the day, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian to score 10,000 runs as an opener in international cricket, joining former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the list.

Milestone Alert – Rohit Sharma now has 10K international runs as an opener 👏👏 HITMAN on the go 💪 pic.twitter.com/cVUXdOeWut — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, India posted 179 for five in 20 overs.

India is currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match series against New Zealand.