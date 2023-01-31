Home

Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Lavishes Praise on Hardik Pandya, Calls Him ‘Outstanding’

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has gone from strength to strength since making a comeback to competitive cricket after injury. After leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title, he was soon made the skipper of the T20 side. As a captain, he has been doing really well. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is the latest to lavish praise on Hardik. Calling him outstanding, Sharma reckons Hardik does not shy away from challenges.

“Hardik Pandya has been outstanding as a captain,” Sharma said on India News Sports.

“He is a very positive captain. He keeps himself in front during challenging situations. He doesn’t shy away from taking responsibility. His thought process is very good and he understands the game well. He is a street-smart cricketer who is a step ahead of the opposition,” he said.

“Hardik Pandya has worked very hard on his bowling. He was out with an injury for a very long time. It is very tough for a fast bowler to come back from an injury. He is very confident and has consistently clocked 140 kmph. Earlier, we used to preserve him and not bowl him much. He has now become a very potent all-rounder,” Sharma concluded.

Meanwhile, Pandya played a key role at Lucknow to help India win the second T20I versus New Zealand to level the series. India will now take on New Zealand in the decider in Ahmedabad. Given how NZ has fought in the T20I series, the third and final game is expected to be a humdinger.