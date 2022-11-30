Washington Sundar Should be in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad. Here’s Why

Ind vs NZ: When he bats, he bats like a proper top-order batter. He has all the shots and can improvise as well. Sundar is more than handy with the bat and can also shuffle in the batting order - that makes him special. 

Published: November 30, 2022 11:12 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Washington Sundar, Washington Sundar news, Washington Sundar age, Washington Sundar updates, Washington Sundar ipl, Washington Sundar runs, Washington Sundar wickets, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 news, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, Team India, India World Cup squad, Indian Cricket Team, Cricket News, India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ
Washington Sundar

Christchurch: With the limited opportunities he has got in his brief ODI career, Washington Sundar has impressed. He is just 23 and has a long career ahead. Sundar promises to be the future of Indian cricket. Sundar has again shown that he is the other Ravindra Jadeja. The 23-year-old has with his fifty against New Zealand in the final ODI at Christchurch made a strong case for himself with a little more than a year left for the ODI World Cup in India.

Also Read:

Here are the reasons why Sundar should be in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup:

A proper batter: When he bats, he bats like a proper top-order batter. He has all the shots and can improvise as well. Sundar is more than handy with the bat and can also shuffle in the batting order – that makes him special.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 30, 2022 11:12 AM IST