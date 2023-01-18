Home

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Becomes Victim of Poor Umpiring Decision in 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Video Goes VIRAL

The third umpire after a thorough watch rules it in favour of Latham and Hardik walked off unhappily.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Becomes Victim of Poor Umpiring Decision in 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Video Goes VIRAL. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In one of the worst umpiring decisions in the history of the game, Hardik Pandya was given out in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the balls didn’t even touch the bails but the umpire gave him marching orders back to the pavilion.

It was in the fourth ball of the 39th over, where Pandya missed the extra bounce from Daryl Mitchell and the bails came off and the Kiwis appealed for a bowled dismissal. The visitors weren’t entirely sure, more so Latham who was behind the stumps. In the replay, it was clear the light of the bails lit due to the keeper’s glove touching it. The third umpire after a thorough watch rules it in favour of Latham and Hardik walked off unhappily.

Was Hardik Pandya really out ??#CricketTwitter looks like keeper gloves hit bells .. pic.twitter.com/2ycbZzCDX4 — Paresh Deshmukh (@PareshD12462540) January 18, 2023

Pandya scored 28 off 38 deliveries, which included three fours.

Hardik Pandya was not out here. Ball didn’t even touch the stumps. Poor umpiring…. pic.twitter.com/8yxjVjiXcl — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) January 18, 2023

Hardik Pandya is really unlucky, was a bad call from the third umpire — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2023

Ye vala camera angle third umpire ko kyu nhi btaya? #NZvsIND #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/9sgfGqVA6r — Sourabh 08 (@Sourabh086) January 18, 2023