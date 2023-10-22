Home

Sports

IND vs NZ Weather Forecast, ICC World Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport during India-New Zealand Match In Dharamshala

IND vs NZ Weather Forecast, ICC World Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport during India-New Zealand Match In Dharamshala

As of now, the Kiwis lead the standings with 8 points with a net run-rate of 1.923, while India are placed second with the same number of points but with a NRR of 1.659.

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport during India-New Zealand Match In Dharamshala. (Image: Twitter)

Dharamshala: Both India and New Zealand are the only two teams unbeaten in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and one of the side’s unbeaten run will come to an end when these two giants clash each other on Sunday for their 5th game in Dharmshala. But before they face-off for the battle for top spot, rain threat looms large in the Himachal Pradesh region, putting the game in jeopardy.

Trending Now

As of now, none of the India and New Zealand matches have been washed out due to the rain but the weather forecast indicates there will be disruptions in between the game because of the downpour.

You may like to read

As per Accuweather and other weather sources, the Dharmashala sky is likely to covered with clouds with big chances of precipitation. There are also reports doing the rounds that certain parts of the Himachal Pradesh region, there would be thunderstorms during the afternoon.

As of now, the Kiwis lead the standings with 8 points with a net run-rate of 1.923, while India are placed second with the same number of points but with a NRR of 1.659. If the Men in Blue manage to get a win today, this would put them at the top of the table and then with 4 matches in hand, Rohit Sharma and co will have a better chance to go into the semis sitting at the top.

But we all know that in recent ICC events, rather for quite a long time, India haven’t been able to come out on top against the Kiwis and their last ICC event win over them was back in 2003. The Men in Blue would be raring to break the jinx against the Kiwis this time around.

India have beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh going into this match, while New Zealand have beaten England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES