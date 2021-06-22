New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that India should have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar, who is known for swinging the ball both ways, was not picked in the squad for WTC Final and England Tests. Gavaskar claims Bhuvneshwar would have been an impact player even if he picked as the fourth seamer.

The 31-year-old pacer last played a Test match for India in January 2018 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Also Read - VIDEO: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction to Virat Kohli During WTC Final at Southampton is a Must Watch

Gavaskar feels that Bhuvneshwar should have played the WTC Final and not the Test series against England. Also Read - IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Clean Bowls BJ Watling With a Jaffa Ahead of Lunch on Day 5 | WATCH VIDEO

“I would have still played 2 spinners (happy with this Indian XI?). I would have gone with Bhuvneshwar Kumar only for this Test, only for the WTC Final. Not for the series against England. Just for this game,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports. Also Read - LIVE WTC Final IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Today Match DAY 5 Updates: New Zealand 135/5 at LUNCH; Shami, Ishant Put India on Top

Gavaskar emphasized on Bhuvneshwar’s injury crises in the past couple of years as he said the 31-year-old looked fit during the first half of IPL 2021.

“If he was around, I would go with him as the 4th seamer as well. It could have been (Fitness issues a concern). But he did play the IPL this time around. And there was not any injury issue. Yes, in the last IPL he did pull out But just for this game, it’s being played in the month of June. I would have certainly considered Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” Gavaskar added.

The fans on social media also missed Bhuvneshwar on Day 3 of the WTC Final as India managed to take only two wickets.

However, Gavaskar is happy with India playing two spinners in the summit clash as he claims New Zealand batters struggled against quality spin.

“I still believe the spinners should be used. The fact of the matter is New Zealand don’t play quality spin. Ashwin has to come into the attack. At the other end, Jadeja can bowl into the footmarks,” Gavaskar further said.