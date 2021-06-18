New Delhi: The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand started on a wrong note with the game of Day 1 getting abandoned due to persistent rain in Southampton. The rain played a spoilsport on Friday as even the toss didn’t take place at the Ageas Bowl due to continuous rain throughout the day. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score Today Match Latest Updates, Day 1: Play Called Off Due to Persistent Rain in Southampton

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter to provide an update on Day 1's play.

"UPDATE – Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

The International Cricket Council also took to Twitter and wrote: “Due to persistent rain, play has been abandoned on day one of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton.”

The weather in Southampton is suggesting many that another India vs New Zealand clash might go into the reserve day. The match will enter the reserve day only if the playing time could not be recovered in the five days of the Test. If the rain plays any spoilsport, the first priority will be to finish the game within five days by adding some extra overs to the gameplay if the conditions are suitable.

Earlier the game was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed. The BCCI has informed that the game will start at the same time on Day 2. However, there are very high chances that the rain might play a spoilsport on the second day too.