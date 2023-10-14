Home

Sports

Ind vs Pak: Aakash Chopra SLAMS Mohammad Hafeez’s Controversial ‘World Cup Being Organised by ICC or BCCI’ Question

Ind vs Pak: Aakash Chopra SLAMS Mohammad Hafeez’s Controversial ‘World Cup Being Organised by ICC or BCCI’ Question

India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Is Hafeez merely trying to stay in the limelight by making such vague comments?

Aakash Chopra to Mohammed Hafeez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ahmedabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez recently criticised the pitches that are being used for the World Cup 2023. He specifically spoke about the Chennai strip and asked if the tournament was held by the BCCI or the ICC. While his statement stirred a controversy and went viral, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has now schooled Hafeez. The Indian former cricketer explained Hafeez why the same pitch at a particular venue can behave differently.

Trending Now

“Brother, the square at Chennai (and at many other stadia in India) have pitches made with different soil now. Red-Black and mixed. As you’d know…pitches made with different soil component will play differently. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the pitches behave radically different at the same venue throughout the World Cup,” he wrote on X responding to Hafeez.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES