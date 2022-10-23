Melbourne: Amid much buzz ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan game at the iconic MCG on Sunday, former India cricketer Amit Mishra has taken a dig at the England fan club, Barmy Army. It was Barmy Army who started it with a tweet that read, ‘What is India vs Pakistan’. That was sly in the India-Pakistan rivalry. Mishra did not take it lying down and he hit back. He tweeted: “Creating a problem and then forgetting it.. typical English behaviour.”Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Look to Re-Build After Openers Perish

Creating a problem and then forgetting it.. typical English behaviour. 😂 https://t.co/MJaak8NZO1 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit has won the toss and opted to bowl first. The last six Ind vs Pak T20Is have been all won by the side chasing with captains winning toss opting to field first every time. India winning four times and Pakistan twice.

“Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we’ll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” Rohit said at the toss.