Lahore: In the wake of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi's absence from Asia Cup due to a knee injury, former cricketers have reacted to the development on Saturday. Shaheen, who was expected to be the key against India in the Asia Cup opener, would now have to miss the much-awaited game. While ex-Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has already reacted on it, another former cricketer Aquib Javed has also commented on the development and blamed workload management for it.

"It could be due to workload. Shaheen has been playing cricket continuously. No doubt, it's a huge loss for Pakistan before the Asia Cup and the team will feel his absence," Javed said while speaking to Geo News.

"Team management should deal with patience. Do not panic in this situation and let Shaheen recover completely. He has a long career ahead.